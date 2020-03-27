Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,859,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,443,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.62% of Hanesbrands worth $87,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

