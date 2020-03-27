Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.91% of LHC Group worth $82,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,987,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $130.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.