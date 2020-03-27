Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 284,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.78% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $77,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 104.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,155 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

