Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Bank of Montreal worth $76,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 64,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

