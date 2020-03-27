Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,127,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,750,431 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.40% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $1,113,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. 216,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,251,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

