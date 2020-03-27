Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 258,665 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,101,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of Amcor worth $76,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amcor by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

