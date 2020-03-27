Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 74,500 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Jabil worth $80,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price target on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus decreased their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NYSE:JBL opened at $25.66 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 307,583 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,741.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,657 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

