Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $82,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Citigroup cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. Equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.