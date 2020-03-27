Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of PTC worth $79,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in PTC by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in PTC by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PTC by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.34 and a beta of 1.12. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $256,980. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

