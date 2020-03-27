Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,103,971 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 829,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.01% of Foot Locker worth $82,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Boston Partners grew its position in Foot Locker by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 291,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 630.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 645,656 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 555,880 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $23.41 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FL. ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

