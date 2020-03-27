Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 115,191 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Wyndham Destinations worth $76,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 201,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $25.30 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

