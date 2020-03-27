Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 122,605 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Synovus Financial worth $76,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 355,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 42,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

