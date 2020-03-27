Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,898 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.34% of Federated Investors worth $77,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

FII stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Federated Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.