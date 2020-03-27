Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 144,326 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.61% of Manhattan Associates worth $82,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255,370 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,699,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,265,000 after buying an additional 331,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,207,000 after buying an additional 34,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH opened at $55.11 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.35.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MANH shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.