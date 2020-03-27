Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 159,249 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $76,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEFA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period.

BATS HEFA opened at $24.87 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.

