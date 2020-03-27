Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 181,182 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 181,182 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of CDK Global worth $85,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in CDK Global by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

