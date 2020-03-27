Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 205,008 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 205,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.37% of Parsley Energy worth $82,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 105.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 869,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 445,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,690,000 after acquiring an additional 186,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth about $650,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $5.74 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

PE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

