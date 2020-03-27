Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 403,542 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 403,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of PRA Health Sciences worth $75,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PRAH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

