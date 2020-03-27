Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 43,965 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of American Campus Communities worth $80,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,630,000 after acquiring an additional 56,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after acquiring an additional 441,379 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 302,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

