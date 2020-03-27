Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,266 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,977,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.56% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $82,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

