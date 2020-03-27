Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 65,766 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.47% of ManpowerGroup worth $84,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.