Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,687 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.30% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $77,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

