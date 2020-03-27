Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Update

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,357,000 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the February 27th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 799.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 231,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,885,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,509. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Cfra dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

