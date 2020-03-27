Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Bank of SC has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

NASDAQ:BKSC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,209. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Bank of SC has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of SC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Bank of SC news, insider Richard W. Hutson, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles G. Lane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,214.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,060 shares of company stock worth $110,033. Company insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

