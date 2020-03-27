BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Short Interest Update

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 27th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BankFinancial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in BankFinancial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BankFinancial by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BankFinancial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BankFinancial by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BFIN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BankFinancial in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. BankFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of BankFinancial stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. BankFinancial has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.40.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

