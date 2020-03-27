Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,200 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the February 27th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barclays and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 477,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,577,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 595,486 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,143,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 444,877 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,244,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 223,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,034,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 119,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

BCS traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Barclays has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

