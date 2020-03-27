Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $141.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.80.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $168.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average is $133.34.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $121,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,328.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2,108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $131,723,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,319,000 after purchasing an additional 719,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,491,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $244,363,000 after purchasing an additional 695,363 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

