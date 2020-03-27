Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 625 ($8.22) target price on the real estate development company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 880 ($11.58). UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDEV. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 861 ($11.33) to GBX 729 ($9.59) in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 763 ($10.04).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 443.10 ($5.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 702.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 694.38.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

