Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 540 at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.58) price objective (up previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 763 ($10.04).

Shares of LON:BDEV traded down GBX 25.10 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 453 ($5.96). 8,264,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 702.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 694.38. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89).

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

