Barrington Research Lowers Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $20.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.86% from the company’s current price.

MCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marcus from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

MCS traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Baker Ellis Asset Management grew its stake in Marcus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Marcus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 395,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its position in shares of Marcus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 146,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marcus by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

