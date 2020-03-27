Barry Lewin Acquires 177,000 Shares of Quickfee Limited (ASX:QFE) Stock

Quickfee Limited (ASX:QFE) insider Barry Lewin purchased 177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,780.00 ($17,574.47).

QFE traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$0.18 ($0.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,252 shares. Quickfee Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of A$0.63 ($0.44). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Quickfee Company Profile

QuickFee Limited provides finance solutions to clients and firms in Australia and the United States. The company offers a payment portal and SME lending to clients of accounting and law firms. It provides QuickFee platform that enables clients to take on financing for invoices raised by the accounting and law firms, as well as pay those invoices by EFT or credit card.

