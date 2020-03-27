Bata Achieves Market Capitalization of $32,727.52 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $32,727.52 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00599091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007920 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

