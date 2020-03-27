Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Purchases $22,900.00 in Stock

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Wayne Weisman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,582 shares in the company, valued at $92,932.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BXRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXRX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baudax Bio from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baudax Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

About Baudax Bio

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc

