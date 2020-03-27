Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Raised to $95.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.79. 4,446,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,751. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,181,311,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $601,441,000 after buying an additional 238,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after buying an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

