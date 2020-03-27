BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMWYY shares. Commerzbank raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $17.57 on Friday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

About BAYERISCHE MOTO/S

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

