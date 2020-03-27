Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) Insider Acquires £13,334.20 in Stock

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) insider Colin Maltby purchased 9,196 shares of Bbgi Sicav stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £13,334.20 ($17,540.38).

BBGI stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 145.50 ($1.91). 393,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.45. The firm has a market cap of $916.96 million and a PE ratio of 19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Bbgi Sicav Sa has a twelve month low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.50 ($2.24).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Bbgi Sicav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

Bbgi Sicav Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

