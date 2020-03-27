Beacon Market Cap Achieves $91,726.45 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $91,726.45 and $298.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00342602 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00388792 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,340,363 coins and its circulating supply is 1,208,437 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

