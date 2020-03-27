Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

