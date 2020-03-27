Beaxy Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded down 52.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $4,318.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.12 or 0.04710094 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00066802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036988 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003628 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,609,528 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy's official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy's official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

