Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 525 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 525 ($6.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEZ. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beazley to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 567.70 ($7.47).

BEZ stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 394.80 ($5.19). 2,473,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 506.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 551.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total transaction of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96). Also, insider Sally Lake acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,664.56).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

