Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Position Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Beigene by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beigene by 97.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beigene by 42.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

BGNE opened at $126.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average is $159.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.52) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,784,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

