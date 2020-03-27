Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,710 at Berenberg Bank

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,220 ($55.51) to GBX 2,710 ($35.65) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s current price.

BWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bellway to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,801 ($63.15) to GBX 4,180 ($54.99) in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,470 ($71.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,018.36 ($52.86).

BWY traded down GBX 110 ($1.45) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,092 ($27.52). 740,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,487.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,499.22. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellway will post 45238.9996116 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($26.24) per share, for a total transaction of £53,605.65 ($70,515.19).

Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

