Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ: BFYT) is one of 21 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Benefytt Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Benefytt Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Benefytt Technologies Competitors 275 851 954 63 2.38

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benefytt Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58% Benefytt Technologies Competitors 8.77% 23.21% 8.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million $29.61 million 6.20 Benefytt Technologies Competitors $12.54 billion $976.44 million 29.31

Benefytt Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies peers beat Benefytt Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

