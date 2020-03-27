Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €33.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.44 ($40.04).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down €1.62 ($1.88) on Friday, hitting €22.60 ($26.27). The stock had a trading volume of 7,012,728 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €27.15 and a 200 day moving average of €31.16. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

