Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €12.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.70 ($24.07) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.52 ($19.21).

Shares of DTE stock traded down €0.27 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €11.70 ($13.61). The company had a trading volume of 19,980,194 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.15 and a 200-day moving average of €14.88. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

