Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €130.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €312.00 ($362.79) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €198.13 ($230.38).

ETR MTX traded down €3.90 ($4.53) on Friday, reaching €147.15 ($171.10). The company had a trading volume of 716,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is €211.75 and its 200 day moving average is €241.80. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 52-week high of €289.30 ($336.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

