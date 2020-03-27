Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €25.00 Price Target

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.17 ($29.27).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.