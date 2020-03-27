Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €21.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 37.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.80 ($61.40) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.38 ($50.44).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded down €2.42 ($2.81) on Friday, hitting €33.82 ($39.33). The company had a trading volume of 486,907 shares. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.80.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.