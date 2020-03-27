Berenberg Bank Cuts ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 2,500

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,285.88 ($43.22).

LON ASC traded down GBX 92 ($1.21) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,200 ($15.79). The company had a trading volume of 1,613,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,603.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,933.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, with a total value of £47,460 ($62,430.94). Also, insider Nick Beighton purchased 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

