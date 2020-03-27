Berenberg Bank Cuts Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target to GBX 80

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 146 ($1.92) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.25 ($2.19).

Get Senior alerts:

Senior stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 72 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a market capitalization of $306.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 237 ($3.12). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 15,045 shares of Senior stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £21,213.45 ($27,905.09).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.